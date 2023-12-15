Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 14 (ANI): The eighth edition of the Assam International Agri-Horti Show will start on Saturday in the state's capital city Guwahati.

The state's agriculture minister, Atul Bora, said on Thursday that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the three-day event.

The Minister further apprised that envoys or senior officials of 11 countries, besides over 30 scientists, will participate in the event.

"Many educated, unemployed youths are coming forward to be involved in the Agri-Horti sector. A total of 450 stalls will be in the event and more than 10,000 farmers are expecting to participate in the event," said Minister Bora.

"Buyers and sellers meet; the business meet programme will also be there. Many farmers, and youths of the state informed me that they are inspired by this Agri-Horti Show," said Atul Bora. (ANI)

