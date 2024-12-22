Ayodhya, Dec 22 (PTI) Three-day rituals beginning January 11 will be held at the Ayodhya Ram temple to mark the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol.

Ram Lalla will be anointed and a grand aarti performed at 12:20 pm on January 11 -- Paush Shukla Dwadashi, according to the Hindu calendar.

The 'pran pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was held on January 22 this year.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, told reporters that seers who could not be invited or attend the consecration programme would be invited for the ceremony.

Arrangements have also been made for the general public to participate, both inside and outside the temple complex.

Programmes will be held at five locations to commemorate the consecration. The second and third events will be held at the Yajna Mandap and pilgrim facility centre in the temple complex, respectively.

Outside, a programme will be held at Angad Tila for the general public. Only invitees will be allowed to participate in the programmes in the temple complex, Rai said.

A new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lakhs of people watched the ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.

