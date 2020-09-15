New Delhi, September 15: Three MLAs were found positive for COVID-19 in the tests conducted at Delhi's Legislative Assembly. The MLAs found COVID-19 positive are Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas and Vishesh Ravi.

According to Delhi Assembly Speaker, Ram Niwas Goel, till date, three AAP MLAs and a journalist have tested positive for coronavirus. Besides this three staff members of the Assembly also found positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

The Speaker also informed that two MLAs had undertaken RT-PCR test on Friday and were found positive yesterday. They left the House after their report came in the evening.

Total 180 tests were conducted yesterday at Delhi Assembly. The one-day session of the Delhi Assembly took place yesterday. Including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, total of eight Delhi MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19. They are -- Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Govind, Virender Singh Kadian, Ajay Mahawar, Surender Kumar, Girish Soni, Vishesh Ravi and Pramila Dheeraj Tokas.

As per data till yesterday evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 2,21,533 with 3,229 new positive cases and 26 deaths reported yesterday.

The numbers of active and recovered cases are 28,641 and 1,88,122, respectively. The death toll is 4,770, as per Delhi government.

