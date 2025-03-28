Tirupati, March 28 (PTI) Three donors including a Sri Lankan national donated Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Jineshwar Infra Ventures from Chennai and the Sri Lankan national donated Rs 1 crore each to SV Annaprasadam Trust respectively while Pacific BPO Pvt Ltd from Noida donated Rs. 45 lakh to SV Pranadana Trust on Thursday, said a press release.

Former chief minister NT Rama Rao started Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme in 1985 to serve free food to 2,000 pilgrims a day.

Later, it was transformed into an independent trust named Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Trust in 1994 and further into Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust in 2014.

Run by donations from across the world, the trust deposits funds in nationalised banks and meets its expenses to serve food to devotees through the interest earned from them.

It serves beverages and three meals a day to thousands of devotees. The mega kitchens of TTD cook nearly 14 tons of rice and procure 10,000 litres of milk daily.

Up to 7.5 tons of vegetables, which come as donations, are used in Annaprasadam canteens daily.

On auspicious days such as new year, vaikunta ekadasi, rathasapthami and garuda seva, over 2 lakh pilgrims are fed with beverages and food.

While SV Pranadana Trust offers free medical treatment to poor patients afflicted with life threatening diseases related to the heart, brain, cancer and others. This trust also encourages research for the treatment of diseases such as chronic renal failure, haemophilia, thalassemia and others.

The donors handed over the demand drafts to TTD Trust Board chairman BR Naidu and additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

