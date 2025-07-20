Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has registered three separate cases against fraudsters for allegedly duping several job seekers of nearly Rs 1.50 crore, a senior officer said.

Senior Superintendent Police, Crime branch Jammu , Benam Tosh said the FIRs were registered against the accused on the basis of separate complaints.

"Stringent possible action under law is being taken against notorious elements involved in job scams , but job seekers, their parents and guardians are also required to be beware of such fraudsters," he said.

He said an FIR has been registered against Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sungli village of Doda on two written complaints submitted by six victims, claiming that he hadduped them of Rs 1.06 crore on the pretext of providing government jobs.

Kumar impersonated himself as a Secretariat official to win confidence of job seekers, the officer said, adding he is a notorious fraudster and more complaints against him are pouring in.

Another FIR has been registered against suspended government school teacher Jameel Anjum of Jammu, on the joint complaint lodged by nine complainants from Lower Gadi Garh Jammu, he said.

The victims alleged that Anjum, presently in jail on judicial custody in another case, duped them of Rs 39 lakhs on the false promise of providing Government jobs, the SSP said.

This was the 11th FIR registered against Anjum who used to pose himself as PA of high dignitary to loot the gullible youth, he said, adding more complaints against him are being received from the victims of job scams.

He said the third FIR has been registered against two accused -- Iftikhar Ali and Nazir Ali of Chanderkote Ramban -- following a written complaint by a person from their neighbouring village, Mohd Taki, alleging that they have duped him after promising a government job.

