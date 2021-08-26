Jaipur, Aug 26 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded only three fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, while no death due to the disease occurred in the last 24 hours, according to an official report.

The cases were registered in Alwar, Baran and Jaipur, the report said.

A total of 9,54,051 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, while the disease claimed 8,954 lives in the state.

The count of recoveries stands at 9,44,990 and that of active cases at 107, according to the report.

