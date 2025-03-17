Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): A tragic road accident occurred in Florida, US, claiming the lives of three individuals from the Rangareddy district in Telangana.

The deceased have been identified as Pragathi Reddy (35), her six-year-old son Harveen, and Sunitha (56).

The deceased Pragathi Reddy was the daughter of former Sarpanch Mohan Reddy from Tekulapalli village in the Kondurgu mandal of the Shadnagar constituency.

The accident occurred at approximately 3 am, with Pragathi's husband, Rohit Reddy, behind the wheel. Their younger son sustained injuries in the crash.

According to the deceased's family members, "My daughter, Pragathi, went to America in 2012, completed her MS, and got married to Rohit in December 2016. They were living in America with their two children. This morning, around 4 am, I received a call stating that an accident had occurred just an hour prior. Unfortunately, my 6-year-old grandson, my daughter (35), and my son-in-law's mother, Sunitha (56), passed away at the scene. My son-in-law and their younger son survived, but further details are yet to be known. We are in an irreparable situation because of the incident, and I have two daughters. We are trying to make arrangements to travel there." (ANI)

