Kota (Rajasthan), May 11 (PTI) A court dealing with cases lodged under the SC/ST Act in this Rajasthan district on Thursday convicted three men and sentenced them to life in prison in a 10-year-old murder case.

Dinesh Meghwal alias Deena, Hukuma Luhar and Raimal Luhar, all aged 30 and living in the Bombay Residential Yojana, were also fined Rs 20,000 each.

The trio was found guilty of killing a man, identified as Mukesh Luhar alias Bodyguard, in March 2013, Special Public Prosecutor Hitesh Jain said.

The guilty men and Bodyguard lived in the same neighborhood.

The three men had called Bodyguard from his home and stabbed him multiple times in his stomach and chest. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Jain said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother at Udhyog Nagar police station, a case was registered against the three men under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Jain said.

The three men were arrested during the course of the investigation.

Statements of 23 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 24 documents produced before the court, Jain said.

