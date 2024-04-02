Jashpur, Apr 2 (PTI) Three girls, two of them siblings, were allegedly abducted and raped by three persons in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Tuesday.

One of the girls was also sexually assaulted by her 17-year-old friend whom she had called for help, following the incident that occurred on Monday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered two cases under provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the abduction and rape of the three girls, who are in the age group of 15 to 17 years, and the rape of one of the victims by her friend, Pathalgaon sub-divisional officer of police Dhruvesh Kumar Jaiswal said.

Two men have been arrested and two boys detained in connection with the cases, he said.

Three persons, including a minor, allegedly abducted the girls and took them in a car to Mainpat, a tourist spot in the neighbouring Surguja district on Monday, the official said.

The trio allegedly made the girls consume cold drinks spiked with alcohol, which rendered them unconscious, he said.

The accused allegedly raped the girls in a forest and later dropped them off at a bus stand in Pathalgaon and fled, the official said.

One of the girls later called her friend for help, and the boy took her to a nearby lodge where she was allegedly raped again, he said.

The other two girls, who are siblings, informed their family about the assault, following which a police team rescued the girl from the lodge and detained the boy, the official said.

