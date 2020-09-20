Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested allegedly with 478 grams of heroin near the India Nepal border here.

"On the basis of the information, and with the cooperation of SSB and Sonauli police station, three accused have been arrested. 478 grams of heroin has been recovered from them and its price is over Rs 4 crore in the international market," Superintendent of Police (SP) Maharajganj, Pradeep Gupta told media.

Also Read | Agriculture Reform Bills Introduced in Rajya Sabha; Narendra Singh Tomar Says MSP of Crops From Farmers Will Continue.

"We are further interrogating the accused about the sources of heroin," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)