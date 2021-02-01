Mangaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Three youthshave been arrested on charges ofattempting to molest a teenaged girl and vandalising a bar-cum-restaurant here where she was celebrating her birthday along with friends, police said on Monday.

CCTV footage of the incident that happened on Saturday went viral on social media.

The accused, one of whom was known to the 18-year old girl, had tried to molest her in the restaurant andattacked her friends withlethal weapons, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Monday.

Two of the arrested were aged 19 while the other was 18.

The commissioner said thegirl, pursuing her PUC, was staying with her grandparents and her parents are away in Canada.

The girl and one of the accused hadbeen in touch through socialmedia andshe had later spurned the friendship.

The youth, along with his two friends, had barged into the restaurant and attacked them, the Commissioner said. PTI

