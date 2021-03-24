New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area and threatening to shoot him if the demand was not met, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rohit (26), wanted to make easy money and his father knew the businessman he chose him as the potential target because he was aware of his whereabouts, they said.

Rohit and his two associates -- Azam Khan (19) and Faraz Khan (20) --conspired to extort money from the businessman, police said, adding all the three accused, who are residents of Seelampur, have been arrested.

According to the police, businessman Sahil Sethi received a threat call from an unknown number on Monday morning after which he lodged a complaint at Shalimar Bagh police station. Sethi stated that the caller demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and threatened to shoot him if the demand was not fulfilled. The caller also claimed that he has been following him for sometime and knows everything about his home, workplace and his daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation). During investigation, police analysed details of the mobile number through which the call was placed and that led to the identification of the accused.

After extensive raids at various locations by different teams, accused Rohit was arrested and the mobile through which the extortion call was made was recovered from him, the DCP said.

On Tuesday, the businessman got another call around 3 pm by an unknown caller who threatened him to withdraw his complaint against Rohit and also demanded R 5 lakh from him again, the DCP said.

The location of the caller was traced and the accused duo -- Azam and Faraz Khan -- were nabbed and the mobile phone from which the second call was made was also recovered from them, she said.

"Interrogation revealed that Rohit had relevant information about the businessman as his father has been associated with the complainant for business purposes for long time. Hence, Rohit made the extortion call to earn easy money," Rangnani said.

Rohit has previous involvements in two criminal cases, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)