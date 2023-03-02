Saharanpur (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing diesel from vehicles parked along the highway here, police said Thursday.

Thirty-five litres of stolen diesel has been recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP, CPI-M, Congress Neck-and-Neck in 10 Out of 60 Seats After Counting of Postal Ballots.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, said Shamshad, Amjad and Tasavvar were arrested Wednesday for stealing diesel from trucks and taxis parked along the highway.PTI COR CDN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)