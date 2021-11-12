Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 12 (ANI): Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three persons and seized one quintal of poppy husk from their possession in Ludhiana.

According to Police Commissioner GPS Bhullar, the accused would buy poppy husk from Jharkhand and sell it in Punjab.

They were doing it for the last 1.5 years, he said.

"The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh Ravi and Amanjot," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

