Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Security forces have busted a module of al-Badr terror outfit by arresting a militant and his two associates in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

The al-Badr module, involved in grenade throwing incidents at Police Post Warpora in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, was busted by arresting an uncategorized militant of the outfit, a police official said.

Also Read | China Likely to Handover Arunachal Pradesh’s Five Missing Youths to India Tomorrow, Says Kiren Rijiju.

He said the militant was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Pandith, a resident of Bunpora Dangerpora area of Sopore.

Two of his associates, Abdul Majeed Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar, both residents of Dangerpora Sopore, were also arrested, the official said.

Also Read | Swami Agnivesh Dies After Suffering From Multi-Organ Failure.

He said more arrests are expected in the case and further investigation is in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)