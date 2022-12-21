Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Three men were injured, two of them critical, when a wild bear attacked them in Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in far flung Kotcharwal village.

Two of the injured have been referred to Government Medical College (GMC) at Jammu in critical condition, they said.

As per locals of the area, the victims were in their fields when a wild bear appeared from nearby bushes and attacked them.

The injured have been identified as Mohd Munshi (55), Buttu (35) and Abdul Rashid (30) - all resident of Kotcharwal.

