Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Three Youth Congress workers detained by Delhi Police from Rohru were produced before the court in Shimla on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, they were brought back to Himachal Pradesh after intervention by the state police, officials said.

According to Himachal Pradesh Police, the Delhi Police team was intercepted at Dharampur in Solan district, where the action was termed illegal, and the workers were released from custody.

"Himachal Police intervened after receiving information about the detention. Shimla Police has brought back the three youths, who were taken into illegal detention by Delhi Police. They are being produced before a local court as per legal procedure," police said.

Officials said the trio was picked up from Rohru in connection with protests held in the national capital involving members of the Youth Congress, NSUI and Congress workers over an AI-related submission issue.

The protest had drawn participation from party youth wings and student leaders, leading to detentions by Delhi Police during demonstrations.

Sources said the three workers had allegedly travelled to Delhi earlier to join the protest and were later traced and detained by Delhi Police from Himachal without prior intimation to local authorities, triggering objections from the state police.

After being stopped at Dharampur, the Himachal Police team secured their release and escorted them back to the Shimla district.

"Further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, and the matter is being examined," police added.

Congress leaders criticised the detention, alleging misuse of police action against youth activists, while police maintained that due process would be followed and the exact circumstances of the detention were under verification.

Earlier, the Patiala House Court on Wednesday extended the police custody of five accused associated with the Indian Youth Congress for an additional four days in connection with the AI Summit protest case.

The accused are scheduled to be produced in court on March 1. They were presented before the court following their police custody. (ANI)

