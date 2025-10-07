Koppal (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): Three people were killed and four others injured after a private sleeper coach bus ran over a group of devotees participating in a padayatra near Kookanapalli village in Koppal district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on National Highway 50 when the devotees were walking towards the Huligemma temple in Huligi village of Koppal taluk. The deceased have been identified as Annapurna (40), Prakash (25), and Sharanappa (19), all residents of Tarihala village in Rona taluk of Gadag district.

Also Read | Passengers Can Change Travel Dates of Confirmed Train Tickets Online From January, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to police, the devotees had started their padayatra to the Huligemma temple two days ago. They were only a few hours away from reaching the shrine when the tragedy struck.

The bus, a private sleeper coach, was reportedly travelling from Sindhogi to Bengaluru at the time of the accident.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 8 October 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Four others sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately shifted to the Koppal District Hospital for treatment. One person narrowly escaped death, officials added.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Ram Arasiddi visited the scene of the incident and inspected the site.

"A case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Munirabad Police Station," officials said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)