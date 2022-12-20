Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Three men were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday night near Naya Gaon bridge. The trio was walking when they were hit by the vehicle, Madangaj police station SHO Nemichand Chaudhary said.

The deceased have been identified as Harish Koli (41), Mohammad Idris (24) and Dinesh (19). Harish and Dinesh died on the spot while Idris succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the police said.

Their bodies were handed over to their family members after post mortem on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the unidentified vehicle and a search for it launched, Chaudhary said.

