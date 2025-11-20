Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Three persons lost their lives and two youths sustained serious injuries after a car crashed into a tipper truck in Tahliwal, an industrial area of Una district, in Himachal Pradesh.

According to officials, the police took possession of the bodies on Wednesday night and sent them to the Regional Hospital Una for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

As per the complaint filed by Aman, son of Joginder Pal and resident of Ajauli, he was travelling with his friends, Taranjit Singh, Abhimanyu Kaushal, and Mayank, from Mehatpur towards Tahliwal after celebrating a birthday. On the way, at Santoshgarh Virbhadra Chowk, a woman asked for a lift and identified herself as Kiran Devi, a resident of Ludhiana. She was accommodated in the vehicle.

At around 11:45 pm, near Tahliwal, a truck parked inside a petrol pump allegedly came out in the wrong direction and hit the car. The impact was so severe that the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ditch. Locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Regional Hospital Una.

Doctors at the hospital declared Mayank, Taranjit Singh and Kiran Devi dead. Aman and Abhimanyu were admitted for treatment. Una SP Amit Yadav said the police have initiated further action and are scrutinising CCTV footage from the vicinity of the accident site.

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident at Tahliwal.

"The State Government stands firmly with the aggrieved families in this hour of grief," the Chief Minister said, directing the district administration to provide all possible assistance. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Deputy Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of the state government's support. Both leaders prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the families to bear the loss. (ANI)

