Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Three people were killed and two others went missing, reportedly after a landslide occured in Sundernagar town of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday evening.

Two houses were buried under the debris.

The NDRF team and Mandi district administration authorities have reached here for rescue operations, and a search is on for the missing persons.

According to locals, the landslide occurred around 6 pm.

"There were five people in the two houses. Three bodies have been pulled out so far. Two people are still trapped in the debris," Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal told ANI.

He added that an SUV was also passing through that spot at the time of the incident and has gone missing along with its driver. "The vehicle owner's phone is switched off," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

