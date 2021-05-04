Hazaribag (Jharkhand), May 4 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when their car collided head-on with an Army truck carrying oxygen cylinders in Hazaribagh district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nazir Akhtar said the car was coming from Ghazipur in UP and proceeding towards Burnpur in West Bengal when it collided with the Army truck at Sonharakhurd under Barkatha police station on Monday evening.

The Army truck was seized by the police and the army authorities informed about the incident.

The SDPO said the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was totally smashed and all three members including a woman died inside the car on the spot.

He said bodies could be retrieved with great difficulty and sent for post mortem to HMCH hospital at Hazaribag.

He said later the family members of the deceased family reached the spot on getting information from the police.

A case has been registered at Barkatha police station, he added.

