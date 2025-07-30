Imphal, Jul 30 (PTI) Security forces arrested four people, including three militants belonging to two proscribed outfits, from three districts in Manipur for allegedly being involved in criminal activities, police said on Wednesday.

Two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) were apprehended from Nongada Awang Leikai in Imphal East district and from Langthabal Kunja in Imphal West district on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

Also Read | UK to Recognise State of Palestine in September Unless Israel Commits to Long-Term Peace, PM Keir Starmer Says 'There Is No Better Solution for Future of Region Than 2-States'.

One of them was involved in a recent firing incident in Napet Palli village in Imphal East district, he said, adding that the militant was also accused of transporting arms and ammunition for the underground group.

One 9 mm pistol, along with one magazine, was also recovered from his possession, the police said.

Also Read | Interstate Drug Trafficking Busted in Thane: Food Delivery Agent, Mason Held With INR 4 Crore Mephedrone in Maharashtra.

Security forces also arrested a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) on Monday from Haokip Veng area in Imphal East district, the officer said.

A 45-year-old man was arrested from Kairang Umang Mayai Leikai, his residential locality, in Imphal East for his alleged involvement in criminal activities, the police said.

The arrested person is a member of a group of criminals, and two arms were recovered from his possession, the officer added.

Intelligence-based combing and search operations are being carried out extensively to arrest those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, the police said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)