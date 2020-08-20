Baghpat (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Three sisters, who went missing from a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district and were suspected to have been kidnapped, were found on Thursday, police said.

The sisters, comprising 21-year-old twins and their 18-year-old sibling, had gone to collect fodder for cattle on Monday evening but did not return, SP Abhishek Singh said.

After failing to find them, the family had lodged a complaint with the police suspecting that they might have been kidnapped.

The sisters have been found safe and according to the preliminary investigations, they had left their home due to some family problems, the SP said. He said the matter is being probed further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)