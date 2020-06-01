India News | Three More Die of COVID-19 in J-K, Toll 31; 155 Fresh Cases Raise Tally to 2,601

Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded three deaths and 155 fresh COVID-19 cases, including nine pregnant women, taking the number of those infected with the disease to 2,601, officials said.

"155 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Monday," they said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Receives Request for 321 Shramik Special Trains; Decision Likely on Discontinuation Soon: Sources.

While 99 of these cases are from Jammu, 56 are from Kashmir, the officials said.

Monday's cases include nine pregnant women and a doctor from a government hospital here, they added.

Also Read | Moody's Downgrades India's Rating to Baa3 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Keeps Outlook 'Negative'.

The officials said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 2,601.

"Of these, 1,999 are in Kashmir, while 602 are in Jammu region," they added.

There are 1,624 active cases in the union territory – 1,157 in Kashmir and 467 in Jammu. A total of 946 patients have recovered, they said.

The union territory recorded three COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

While one death took place in Doda district, two were reported from Shopian district of south Kashmir.

The UT has witnessed 31 COVID-19 related deaths so far. PTI MIJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)