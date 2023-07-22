Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Three Naxalites, including an Ex-Deputy Commander carrying a reward of Rupees 3 lakhs surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Speaking about the development, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran G Chavan said, "The Naxalites, including a couple surrendered before the Sukma police and the CRPF. One of them is an Ex-Deputy Commander carrying a reward of Rupees 3 lakhs. The couple was carrying a reward of Rupees 1 lakh each."

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: India's Defence Production Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore For First Time Ever During Financial Year 2022-23, Says MoS Defence.

The surrendered Naxalites were done with the “hollow ideology” of the ultras, the police added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a naxal cadre who allegedly indulged in the killing of 29 security personnel, including SP Vinod Choubey, in Madanwada surrendered before forces in the insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Gunned Down After Dinner Party in Khagaria District, Probe Underway.

The surrendered naxal cadre was also accused of killing eight CISF personnel during an attack at the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Dantewada.

The surrendered naxal was identified as Sannu Mandavi alias Shivaji, deputy commander of Section-A under platoon-5 of the outlawed organisation, said a police officer, adding that the surrendered cadre was carrying a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)