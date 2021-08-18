New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Three of the nine judges, whose names have been recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for elevation to the apex court, are set to become Chief Justice of India.

If the names recommended by the five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana are accepted by the Centre, then Justice Vikram Nath would become Chief Justice of India upon retirement of sitting apex court judge Justice Surya Kant in February 2027.

If her name is cleared, Justice Nath would be succeeded by Justice B V Nagarathna, who would become the first woman CJI and would have a tenure of over a month as the head of the judiciary.

In that scenario, senior advocate PS Narasimha would succeed Justice Nagarathna as Chief Justice of India and would have a tenure of over six months.

The nine names recommended by the collegium include four chief justices of different high courts-- Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka (Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court), Vikram Nath (Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court), Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari (Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court) and Justice Hima Kohli (Chief Justice of Telangana High Court).

Besides them, Justice Nagarathna (Karnataka High Court), Justice C T Ravikumar of Kerala High Court, Justice M M Sundresh of Madras High Court and Justice Bela Trivedi from the Gujarat High Court judge and senior advocate P S Narasimha have been recommended by the collegium, an official statement issued by the top court on Wednesday said.

Narasimha, a former Additional Solicitor General, whose name if cleared, would become the sixth lawyer to be elevated to the apex court bench directly from the Bar.

He was appointed Additional Solicitor General in 2014 and resigned from the post in 2018.

