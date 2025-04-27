Berhampur (Odisha), Apr 27 (PTI) Three persons, including two brothers, were murdered in two different places in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, a police officer said.

While two brothers were beaten to death allegedly by some miscreants in the Beguniapada police station area, a 35-year-old man was killed allegedly by his elder brother in Tarsingi police station limits, the officer said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Divya Dutta Expresses Solidarity and Grief Over Pahalgam Massacre, Says 'We Stand by Our Country'.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Barik (30) and his brother Ajay Barik (27) of Bhalaiajhari, near Salabana and Balaram Gouda (30) of Bramhanapadar.

The exact cause of the murder of two brothers was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Also Read | BSF Jawan in Pakistan Custody: Wife of Jawan Purnam Sahu Detained by Pak Rangers to Visit Punjab to Seek Details of His Return.

After killing the siblings with wooden planks, the miscreants dumped the bodies in a forest area near Marei Nuagaon and tried to set them ablaze to destroy the evidence and fled from the spot.

Getting information, police teams from Beguniapada and Khallikote rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination at MKCG Medical College here.

"The exact cause of the murder was not known immediately, but we suspected previous enmity might be the cause of the murder," said SP (Ganjam) Subhendhu Patra.

Patrolling was intensified in the area to nab the persons involved in the murder, he said.

Dog squads and scientific teams were also pressed into service to assist the investigation, he said.

In the Bramhanapadar murder case, police detained two persons, including the elder brother of the deceased. Investigation was on to find out the exact cause of the murder, said Rebati Sabar, inspector in charge, Tarasingh police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)