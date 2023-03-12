Imphal, Mar 12 (PTI) Three workers of the banned militant outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) were nabbed by security forces from Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles nabbed the three from Kakwa Nameirakpam locality in the district on Saturday, the police said.

Two Chinese hand grenades along with one Berreta 9mm pistol were seized from their possession.

Investigation revealed that they were working under the command of one Ayekpam Dhamen Singh, a self-styled major of the outfit.

The three PLA workers were handed over to the Singjamei police station for further necessary legal action. PTI COR

