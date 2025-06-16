Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Three police recruits sustained injuries after a trailer hit a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Sunday. The bus, carrying the recruits, was en route from Lucknow to Agra when the accident took place.

According to DP Tiwari, in-charge of Fatehabad Police Station, Agra, the three injured recruits have been identified as Robin, a resident of Kheda Makhoul under Malpura Police Station; Sundaram, a resident under Chor Ga Police Station, Agra; and Ranveer Singh, a resident of Samanta Pura under Saiya Police Station, Agra.

All three sustained minor injuries, while the others were reported to be safe. Fatehabad Police reached the spot, and the damaged vehicle was removed.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Sunday, five people lost their lives and one person was injured in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Amethi district.

The accident occurred near the 59.700 km mark on the expressway when a vehicle transporting dead bodies from Lucknow to the Ghazipur-Bihar route met with an accident.

Police personnel from Shukul Bazaar Police Station reached the site, and the injured person was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

"Five people died in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Amethi. More details awaited", Sub Inspector Abhinesh Kumar, Shukul Bazar Police Station said in his statement.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief over the Amethi road accident and has taken cognisance of the matter. CM Yogi has ordered the officials to provide necessary treatment to the injured in the road accident and has wished for their speedy recovery.

On May 31, in a tragic incident, five people lost their lives when a car returning from a wedding procession lost control and crashed near Majhila Police Station in Hardoi district in the early hours of Saturday, officials reported.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where six individuals are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors declared five others dead on arrival.

According to the police, postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings have been initiated.

CO Shahabad Anuj Kumar said, "While returning from the wedding procession, a car lost control and crashed near the Police Station Majhila. Police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Five people were declared dead by the doctors. Six people are being treated in the hospital. Police are carrying out the postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings." (ANI)

