Ujjain (MP), Jun 15 (PTI) Three teenage boys drowned in a water-filled pit while playing at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Chinese Visas Scam Case: Delhi High Court Lists for Hearing on June 24 of Karti Chidambaram’s Anticipatory Bail Plea.

The incident occurred near Matana village under the limits of the Narwar police station in the afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Increase 4 Allowances in July 2022, DA To Be Hiked by 5%; Check Details.

Five boys, all residents of Matana village located on the Dewas Road, had gone to bathing at a water-filled pit near their village on Wednesday afternoon. While playing, three of them slipped into the pit and drowned," said Narwar police station in-charge Krishnakant Tiwari.

He said two other boys raised an alarm following which villagers rushed to the spot.

The deceased trio aged around 15-16 years, Tiwari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)