Kaushambi (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Three teenagers, including two brothers, drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river in the Pipri area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when a group of four boys went bathing in Yamuna and slipped into deep water, Pipri SHO Shravan Kumar Singh said.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and tried rescuing the teenagers with the help of divers and villagers, Singh said.

However, only Anikesh (15) could be saved, while Suraj Hela (15), Mohit (12) and his elder brother Rohit (16) had died by then, he added.

The four boys were residents of Sevdha village here, the SHO said, adding that the deceased's bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

