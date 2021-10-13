Bhopal, Oct 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said there are three types of officers including those who enjoy obstructing official work citing rules and regulations.

He identified two other categories of officials as those who don't bother doing much work and others who resolve a problem by finding a way under the rules and regulations.

“I have been the chief minister for 15 years now. I know officials closely. They are three types of them,” Chouhan said at a programme organised to honour 38 young persons from Madhya Pradesh who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam this year.

Chouhan said the first type of officials includes those who don't bother doing much work.

“Such officials only complete their routine job without involving or taking care of more work,” he said.

MP CM said the second category of officials enjoys obstructing work or files citing rules.

“Such officials enjoy hindering work (or files). They obstruct work citing rules and regulations so that it becomes difficult for the people to get their work done,” he said.

Chouhan said the officials who find a way out to get the work done and resolve the issue fall under the third category.

“There is a third type of officials who get the problem resolved by finding a way out under rules and regulations and get the desired result. We are here to get the work done for the welfare of the people,” he said.

The CM said a district can be transformed if the district collector wanted to transform it.

Stating that huge inequality exists between the poor and rich in the country, Chouhan urged UPSC qualified candidates to find out the ways for the welfare of the people.

Chouhan, who is called 'Mama' by children, said, “M in the word 'Mama' stands for a mentor, A for available, M for mobiliser (to arrange facilities) and next A for affinity”.

He said for the first time in MP's history, 38 candidates from the state have cleared the UPSC exams.

