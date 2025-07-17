Rampur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Three minor girls have drowned in a deep water-filled pit while grazing goats in Bilaspur area of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Bilaspur Station House Officer Balwan Singh said, "The three girls Sunita (14), Kranti (12) and Sangeeta (12) left their homes at around 10.30 am on Wednesday morning with their goats. Around 12 pm, while grazing near a railway line close to the village, their goats ventured into a deep water-filled pit. In an attempt to rescue the animals, the three girls entered the water and drowned."

Also Read | Patna Voter List Controversy: Election Commission, District Administration Reject Claims in Viral Clip Shared by YouTuber Ajit Anjum, Calls It 'False and Misleading' Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Exercise Row.

Villagers quickly managed to pull out the girls, who were rushed to the Community Health Centre, but doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

State Minister for Agriculture Sardar Baldev Singh Aulakh's brother and Block head Kulwant Singh Aulakh visited the grieving families on Thursday, offered his condolences and assured them all possible assistance.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)