Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) Three men were arrested from Lucknow on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in an armed dacoity at a jewellery store in Mira Bhayandar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The three accused were involved in looting Rs 1.54 crore worth jewellery from a store on January 7, senior inspector Jitendra Vankute of the local crime branch said.

Details of the accused, who are natives of Uttar Pradesh, were shared with the Special Task Force teams of Lucknow and Varanasi, as the men were hiding in Jaunpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Lucknow.

A revolver, one country-made firearm, live cartridges, cell phones, stolen gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash were seized from the trio, while two are yet to be arrested, the official said.

The accused are dreaded criminals and have cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, possession of illegal weapons to their name, it was stated.

The accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, the police said.

