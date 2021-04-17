Koraput (Odisha), Apr 16 (PTI) Three women were killed and another was critically injured in a landslide trigerred by rains Odishas Koraput district Friday, police said.

The landslide took place at Podaguda when the women were collecting white soil or limestone for use on the walls and floors of their homes, the police said.

They had gone to Podaguda in a group of 11 and had entered a tunnel in the hilly area to collect limestone when they were buried by the landslide.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh from chief minister's relief fund for the women's next of kin.

The state government will also bear the medical expenses of the injured woman, an official release said. PTI

