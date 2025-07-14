Bareilly (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Monday against three women constables of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who allegedly secured jobs using fake permanent residence certificates, police said.

An FIR was registered at Cantt police station against Parvati Kumari, Roshni Prajapati and Preeti Yadav. According to officials of the third battalion of ITBP based in Bareilly, the alleged forgery was detected during post-selection document verification.

Circle Officer (CO), City, Ashutosh Shivam confirmed that FIRs were registered at the Cantt police station based on complaints submitted by the disciplinary officer of the ITBP battalion. “Further legal proceedings will follow,” he said.

ITBP officials said in the FIR that the force has zero tolerance towards any recruitment based on forged documents or misinformation.

All three cases are currently under investigation by the Cantt police, and Inspector Rajesh Kumar said strict legal action will be taken soon.

The case came to light when Parvati Kumari, daughter of Mohar Singh, submitted a domicile certificate claiming permanent residence in Assam's Nagaon district. However, verification allegedly revealed that the certificate was neither issued by the authority concerned nor was she residing at the mentioned address.

Similarly, Roshni Prajapati, daughter of Veer Bahadur Prajapati, allegedly presented a domicile certificate from the Cachar district, Assam, which was declared fake by the deputy commissioner's office in Silchar.

In the third case, Preeti Yadav, daughter of Ramkirt Yadav, also submitted a domicile certificate from the Doolgram area of the Cachar district, which was allegedly found to be invalid and was rejected by the local administration.

All three candidates were selected through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Constable (GD) Examination 2024. The ITBP initiated criminal proceedings immediately after the discrepancies emerged during verification.

