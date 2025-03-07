Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging thugs and criminals have the government's protection.

Criminals, history-sheeters and thugs are looting the common people by joining hands with the government. The government does not get tired of narrating stories of illegal activities and extortion by criminals and history-sheeters from the House to the road, Yadav said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Holi 2025 Guidelines for Sambhal: Hindus To Play Holi Till 2:30 PM on March 14, Muslims To Offer ‘Jumma Namaz’ Thereafter.

"This is happening for the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh that the government is glorifying the thugs and bullies who cheat the people of the state. Why are the honourables (apparently referring to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) telling the success stories of others in the Maha Kumbh?

"Don't they have any success story of their own in the Maha Kumbh? Has the government itself failed that it is telling the story of criminals? If it has to tell, then the government should tell its true story, but the truth is that the government has no story of its own," Yadav said.

Also Read | IAF Jet Crash in Haryana: Indian Air Force's Jaguar Aircraft Crashes in Panchkula, Pilot Ejects Safely, Says Police (Watch Video).

"First, an MoU of thousands of crores was signed with the thug in the name of investment. Now the name of the accused was praised in the House with closed eyes. That is why the morale of criminals is high in the BJP government. The BJP considers cheating and looting by criminals as development. If it is true that a family alone has earned Rs 30 crore in the Maha Kumbh, then the government should also tell how much GST was received," Yadav said.

This is a story of looting of devotees under the government's protection in the holy Maha Kumbh, he alleged. The stories that are coming through the news about the government's brand ambassador 'naavik' (boatman) are "shocking", he said, adding that the story reveals the policy and intention of the BJP government and how it is functioning.

The UP government on Wednesday had claimed that Mahara earned Rs 30 crore over the 45 days of the Maha Kumbh.

"Pintu's life took a dramatic turn with one bold decision. Anticipating a massive influx of devotees, he expanded his fleet from 60 to 130 boats ahead of the Maha Kumbh," the government had said in a statement.

The statement followed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks in the state Assembly, where he responded to opposition criticism of the Maha Kumbh.

"I am telling the success story of a boatman's family. They have 130 boats. In 45 days (of the Maha Kumbh), they made a profit of Rs 30 crore. This means each boat earned Rs 23 lakh. On a daily basis, they earned Rs 50,000-52,000 from each boat," he had said.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Singh, SHO of Naini in Prayagraj, confirmed to PTI that Mahara does have a criminal record.

"Pintu Mahara has a history sheet at the Naini police station and was released from jail two years ago in connection with a case," the SHO had said.

Police sources have said Mahara's family has been involved in illegal activities, including ransom, extortion, and illegal liquor production for years. Many members of the family have a criminal history, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)