New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded the minimum temperature at 24.8 degrees Celsius, with the meteorological department forecasting thunderstorms with rain later in the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 46 per cent.

The minimum and maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 28.2 degrees Celsius and 41.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

