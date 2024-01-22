India News | Tibetan Parliamentarians Meet Maharashtra Governor

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A delegation of three members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan here.

Agency News PTI| Jan 22, 2024 05:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Tibetan Parliamentarians Meet Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A delegation of three members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan here.

Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, Dondup Tashi and Tsering Yangchen were present on the occasion, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration: Devotee Suffers Heart Attack at Pran Pratishtha Event, IAF's Mobile Hospital Saves Him.

It was a courtesy call, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
India News | Tibetan Parliamentarians Meet Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A delegation of three members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan here.

Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tsetan, Dondup Tashi and Tsering Yangchen were present on the occasion, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration: Devotee Suffers Heart Attack at Pran Pratishtha Event, IAF's Mobile Hospital Saves Him.

It was a courtesy call, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Aajtak
100K+ searches
Arun Yogiraj
50K+ searches
Bayern Munich
20K+ searches
Mira Road News
20K+ searches
News Today
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Aajtak
100K+ searches
Arun Yogiraj
50K+ searches
Bayern Munich
20K+ searches
Mira Road News
20K+ searches
News Today
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma