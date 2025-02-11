Palghar, Feb 11 (PTI) A ticket clerk was allegedly beaten up by three persons at a railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district after he fined them for travelling without tickets, the government railway police (GRP) said on Tuesday.

The assault took place at Boisar railway station on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | New Manipur CM: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Among Frontrunners for Chief Minister's Post After N Biren Singh's Sudden Exit.

He said the victim, a commercial cum ticket clerk (CCTC), was on duty on the railway bridge and asked the accused persons to show their tickets.

As the trio did not have tickets, the victim asked them to pay Rs 280 each as a fine. Angered by this, they allegedly beat him up, the official said.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Jilted Lover Kills Man Weeks Before Wedding After Threats To Break Marriage Fails in UP's Sanjay Place; Accused Arrested After Retaliatory Firing.

He said the accused were identified as Utsav Vishal Kothi (20), Vishal Vasudeo Kothi (42), and Anil Gopalrao Raote (44), all residents of Dandipada of Boisar, but no arrest has been made so far.

A case has been registered under sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Indian Railways Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)