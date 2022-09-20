New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Noting that the tier two and three cities are becoming the centre of economic activities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there should be a focus on developing industry clusters in such areas.

Addressing a conference of Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat via video conferencing, the Prime Minister asked them to take initiatives to ensure that the small vendors get training to use the digital payments system.

"The states should start planning of tier 2 and tier 3 cities from now. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are now becoming the centre of economic activities. Our startups are taking place in those cities. We should focus on developing industry clusters in those areas. Small vendors must get training to use digital payments system. Mayors must take the initiative to ensure this," he said.

Listing out the development of urban infrastructure under his government, PM Modi said that the government is making efforts to make towns a centre of a holistic lifestyle.

"India is making investments in its urban infrastructure. Till 2014, the metro network in the country was lesser than 250 km. Today, it has exceeded 775 km. Work is underway on 1,000 km of metro route. It is our effort that our towns should become a centre of a holistic lifestyle," he said.

"The citizens of our country have placed faith in the BJP for the development of cities for a very long time. It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain it continuously, and increase it," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further asked the attendees of the conference not to have "election-centric thinking" stating that it cannot do good for the development of towns.

"The thinking of the elected public representatives should not be confined to elections. We cannot do good for the towns with election-centric thinking. Many a time a good decision for the towns is not taken due to a fear of loss in the elections," he said. (ANI)

