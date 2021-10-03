Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI): Four people were arrested on Sunday with the skin of a tiger, which had died after falling into a trap allegedly laid by them in Mulugu district of Telangana, police said.

Based on information that some people were going to Chhattisgarh for selling tiger skin/claws, forest and police officials said they started vehicle-checking and intercepted a car with four passengers having a claw of the dead tiger.

According to the Mulugu District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh Ganpatrao Patil, the four, along with some other absconding accused, had laid traps in the forest after learning that a tiger was around.

On September 21, the police said they found that a tiger dead in one of the traps was skinned its skin and claws divided among the accused, who kept the body parts of animal at their houses.

On questioning, the four accused admitted to the offence and showed the spots where they secretly stored the body parts, the SP said.

The four were planning to go to Chhattisgarh to collect advance money by selling other body parts of the tiger by showing the big cat's claw as proof, but the Mulugu district police came to know of their plan and caught them, the SP said.

Further investigations led to the seizure of tiger skin, skeletal remains and parts of legs, bones and teeth, and claws, the police said. A case was booked against the four under the Wildlife Act, 1972, the police added.

