Mandla, Nov 18 (PTI) A tiger was found dead in Mochidadar beat of Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), an official said on Wednesday.

A team of forest personnel recovered the carcass while patrolling the area under Kisli region of the KTR on Tuesday, the reserve's field director S K Singh said.

On inspection, it was found that the carcass was about four to five days old, the official said.

The big cat's teeth were worn out and he was too old to hunt, and may have died of old age and hunger, he said.

A post-mortem was conducted and the tiger was cremated as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he added.

