Seoni (MP), Jan 15 (PTI) An adult tiger was found dead in Pench National Park's Gumtara core area in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a forest official Friday said.

The three-day-old carcass of the big cat, identified as T-93, was found between some rocks by some beat guards near Khapa Nala on Thursday, Pench National Park's deputy director M B Sirsaiya said.

The official ruled out the possibility that the big cat may have been hunted, as all this body parts were intact, the official said.

The last rites of the big cat were performed on Friday morning as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines in the presence of the senior forest officials.

According to officials, the tiger which was around 12 years old could have died of old age.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)