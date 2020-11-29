Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) A 15-year-old tribal girl was mauled to death by a tiger in a forest area in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday, forest officials said.

This is the second such incident in the district this month as a 21-year-old tribal man was killed by a big cat on November 11.

However, the forest officials ruled out that it was the same tiger which killed the girl on Sunday.

The latest incident took place when the girl was plucking cotton in a field near Kondapalli village, they said adding the tiger pounced on the victim and dragged her for about 30 meters.

The animal left the girl and ran into the forest following an alarm raised by her family members.

The girl died on the spot after sustaining injuries on her neck, an official told PTI.

People from surrounding villages have been requested not to venture into the forest or encroached forest land, he said.

Trap cameras have been installed and cages will be set up on Monday to trap the man eater. Besides, four teams were on job to track the wild animal.

