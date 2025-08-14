Dibrugarh (Assam), [India], August 14 (ANI): Authorities in Assam's Dibrugarh have launched joint operations, especially in cross-border areas, as a part of security measures, as the nation gears up to celebrate 79th Independence Day on Friday and deployed forces at some "vulnerable points" and vital installations.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Reddy told ANI, "This year, for 15th August, we started security measures much earlier. Our area domination and naka checking are continuously ongoing. At some vulnerable points and vital installations in Dibrugarh district, we have already deployed our forces. Along with security agencies, intelligence agencies, and through inputs from local police, CRPF, and the army, we have jointly launched many operations, especially in cross-border areas... "

The SP further informed that they were coordinating with the district administration to prevent any untoward incident.

"We are removing abandoned vehicles and cleaning areas with the district administration to prevent sabotage. Additionally, we regularly perform anti-sabotage checks with a new dog unit. We are also patrolling railway stations, bus stations, and many other places, including the Brahmaputra River."

A day earlier, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour in Every Home) campaign in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal, who represents the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, visited the residences of former BJP Dibrugarh district president and retired Dibrugarh University professor Dr Harendra Narayan Dutta; noted folk artist Ramchandra Sanchoni; and senior advocate Asim Dutta, the founding president of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Dibrugarh.

During the visits, senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal exchanged greetings and presented each of them with the national flag, urging them to join in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

He also distributed flags to students, encouraging them to embrace patriotism. (ANI)

