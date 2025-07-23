New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Home-grown alcoholic beverage maker Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TIL) will acquire Imperial Blue business from Pernod Ricard India, a subsidiary of French spirits maker.

With the acquisition, TIL will become a leading player in brandy and whiskey, the two largest IMFL categories.

TIL, an Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Imperial Blue business division (IB) from Pernod Ricard India via slump sale at an enterprise value of 412.6 million euros (around Rs 4,150 crore).

The consideration includes a deferred payment of 28 million euros (Rs 282 crore as on date), to be paid four years after the date of closure of the transaction, said a joint statement.

Imperial Blue is the third largest whisky brand in India by volume. It had reported a revenue of Rs 3,067 crore for the year ended March 2025.

"The proposed transaction includes acquisition of the Imperial Blue, with 22.4 million 9-litre cases sold in the year ended March 2025 across India and other markets, including two owned units and services from co-manufacturing bottlers across India," it said.

The proposed transaction comprises acquisition of Imperial Blue Business Undertaking of Pernod Ricard India as a going concern on a slump sale basis related to the business of production, bottling, marketing and sale of alcoholic and other beverages under the brand.

According to TIL, one of the primary objectives with regard to the acquisition of Imperial Blue Business Undertaking is to "create a pan-India IMFL business".

"The acquisition marks the company's foray into Indian whiskey segment," it said.

TIL is a leading player in the brandy segment and owns brands like Mansion House.

