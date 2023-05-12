New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday extended the police remand of the six accused persons arrested in connection with the murder of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuria murder inside Tihar Jail for three more days.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria conducted the hearing in a closed courtroom as the accused were produced physically.

The court directed the police to ensure the safety and security of the accused persons during custody.

Accused Rohit Pathak, RHA Sikandar, and Ujjawal Puri appeared for the accused persons.

The court extended the police custody after hearing the submissions of the Delhi Police. The accused will be produced on Monday after police custody.

Delhi Police produced the six accused -- Yogesh alias Tunda, Deepak Dabas alias Teeter, Riyaz Khan, Rajesh Bawana, Vinod alias Chavanni and Ata-ur-Rahman -- physically on the direction of the court.

The police sought an extension of the accused for the next three days to further investigate the case. The extension of remand was sought for the recovery of the blood-stained clothes of Vinod and Ata-ur-Rahman and to conduct a sustained interrogation.

These two accused were arrested on May 9 and remanded in police custody.

On May 8, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted 4 days' police custody of Deepak Dabas alias Teetar, Rajesh Bawana, Yogesh Tunda and Ariyaz Khan to the Special Cell of Delhi police.

After the interrogation of these accused persons, Delhi Police arrested Vinod and Ata-ur-Rahman. The accused were taken to the office of the Special Cell amid heavy police security.

On May 8, the accused were produced through video conferencing from court lockup.

The ACP of Special Cell had sought seven days' remand of the accused persons. He submitted that the accused are required to be interrogated in the alleged offence.

Custodial interrogation was required to unearth the conspiracy of murder of Tajpuria, he submitted.

The accused were produced before the court on a production warrant issued by the Special Cell.

An FIR was registered by the local police in connection with the murder of the jailed gangster. Later on, the probe was transferred to Special Cell.

The murder was committed allegedly in a bid to avenge the killing of Jitender alias Gogi, who was shot dead in Rohini Court in September 2021 allegedly by the members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

Now the Special Cell will interrogate the accused persons in the Rohini office over three days. (ANI)

