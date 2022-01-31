New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday attacked the government after it came out with the pre-budget Economic Survey, saying it is a time for "contrition and change", not for "boasts and no change".

The Economic Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, said India's economy is expected to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in the fiscal beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.

Also Read | Apple iMac Pro 2022 Coming Soon With Design Similar To 24-inch M1 iMac.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 expects the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.

Attacking the government, Chidambaram said the Economic Survey repeats "ad nauseum" that at the end of 2021-22, the economy would have recovered to the pre-pandemic level (2019-20).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Police Hands Over Names of 87 Wanted Criminals to Bihar.

"In plain language, it means that on 31.3.2022 the GDP will be at the same level as it was on 31-3-3020. It means that it has taken two years to go back to where we were on 31-3-2020," the former finance minister said in a series of tweets.

"The two years have impoverished people: millions of jobs have been lost; 84 per cent households have suffered loss of income; 4.6 crore have been pushed into poverty; India ranks 104 out of 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index," Chidambaram said.

"This is a time for contrition and change (of approach), not for boasts and no change," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)